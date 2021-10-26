KUWAIT: Director of Kuwait Humanitarian Friendship Society Khaled bin Sabt said the “Khairna fi Kuwaitna” (our good is in our Kuwait) campaign, which is dedicated to help financially struggling kidney patients, will continue until the end of October.

The goal of the campaign is to cover expenses of kidney dialysis for 1,000 patients, he said. Donations will be used to cover the patients’ dialysis sessions, he noted, adding that people who wish to donate can do so on the society’s website at www.khf-kwt.com.