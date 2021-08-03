KUWAIT: Kuwait Humanitarian Friendship Society Chairman of the Board Ahmad Al-Sarraf said the society was and still is supporting underprivileged patients of all nationalities, and bears the cost of their medication. Meanwhile, Director General Khalid bin Sabt received several relatives of patients and presented them with expensive medicines to help them out and continue their medication protocols.

Bin Sabt said that there is continued coordination with concerned parties to follow the cases that need help. He called upon the public to support the society and keep in touch through its website www.khf-kwt.com.