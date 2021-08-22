KUWAIT: Chairman of the Board of Kuwait Humanitarian Friendship Society Ahmad Al-Sarraf said the society assisted many families facing financial struggles by paying their children’s outstanding student fees. This is part of the society’s struggling families’ aid project, which is one of its important projects in Kuwait, he said.

Meanwhile, the society’s Director General Khalid bin Sabt said this initiative is the result of coordination with the education ministry, adding that there are many families in dire need whose children could not receive their school certificates unless they paid their accumulated fees.