KUWAIT: Director General of Kuwait Humanitarian and Friendship Society Khaled Mohammad bin Sabt visited Director of Deportation Department at the Interior Ministry Colonel Waleed Al-Ali to present to him airline tickets for insolvent deportees who are at the deportation department.

“We work through a multi-stage strategy to strengthen cooperation with all state agencies as well as citizens and residents who support the society goals,” Bin Sabt said. “The deportation department will provide us with the names of deportees who are insolvent, while the society’s administration will make airline tickets available for them,” he added.