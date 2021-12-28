KUWAIT: Kuwait Society for Oncology organized a workshop on virus variants and its relation to cancer. The workshop was opened by oncologist and the society’s chairman Dr Khalid Ahmad Al-Saleh with a speech in which he explained virus variants and their ability to cause diseases that were unknown before, and the danger of this on humanity as a whole. He said it is necessary to conduct a survey in Kuwait to glean the percentages of endemic viruses, followed by awareness campaigns to find out the best prevention means, especially after the discovery of the ability of some viruses to have pathogenic variations, which threaten waves of cases that are difficult to handle. Director of Infectious Diseases Hospital Dr Jamal Al-Duaij spoke about genetic variations and their relation to with cancer, and explained their principles and dangers.