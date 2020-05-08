This file photo shows an Air India Express flight taking off from Mumbai International Airport.

By Sajeev K Peter

KUWAIT: The first Air India flight from Kuwait carrying around 200 Indians to Hyderabad is expected to take off only on May 9, according to informed sources. The flight, originally slated to take off on Friday, had to be rescheduled due to some ‘operational snags’, Kuwait Times has learned from reliable sources.

The first two flights to Hyderabad and Kochi to repatriate distressed Indian nationals are now scheduled to leave Kuwait tomorrow (May 9) at 11:25 am and 1:45 pm respectively after obtaining necessary clearance from Kuwait’s civil aviation authority, the sources added.

As a result, the repatriation of Indians who availed amesty offered by the Kuwaiti government will also take place on subsequent days.

According to the detailed flight plan prepared by the Indian government as part of its mega evacuation plan codenamed ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, the third flight from Kuwait will be on May 10 to Chennai. On the sixth day of evacuation on May 12, expats will be taken home to Ahmedabad, while on May 13, a special flight will leave Kuwait for Calicut.

Around 200 passengers will be carried on each flight, taking home approximately 1,000 people from Kuwait in the first phase of the massive airlift operation.