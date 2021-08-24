The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro is one to look out for

By Islam Al-Sharaa

Smartwatches have rocketed from a fringe piece of technology with limited uses back in the early 2010s to a very important component of any discerning technophile’s style arsenal. A recent development has seen the rise in popularity of smartwatches.

The best smartwatches do more than let you know if you are getting a call or text message on your wrist. They are everything in one: a fitness tracker for getting healthier, and in some cases, it can act as a phone, even if your smartphone is nowhere nearby. However, the best smartwatch do all these things better than others. Some have huge numbers of apps you can download, and some have batteries that will barely last a day, while others can go nearly a week or sometimes more on a single charge. In addition, there is style and design: The best smartwatches come with premium materials from glass, to titanium to ceramic, materials that will surely blend to match any outfit.

In this guide, we included the top 2021 smartwatches money can buy in (Name of Country)

The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro

Specs roundup:

Size: 48mm

Battery life: 5 days in smart mode – 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode

GPS: Yes

Swim-proof: Yes

Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

Operating system: HarmonyOS 2

The most elegant smartwatch with the longest-lasting battery life supports standalone connectivity. The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro features an ultra-long battery life, supporting up to five-day battery life in smart mode and provides 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode.

The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro is an outstanding smartwatch, featuring 3D curved glass, hi-tech ceramic materials, heavy-duty titanium watch body, 3D rotating crown, and stylish watch straps. As well as this, it is also a masterpiece, polished by the top watch designers with top-notch technologies to achieve mirror-level polishing that is comparable to traditional watches’ precision and premium quality. The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro is made of an aerospace-grade titanium fused with sapphire glass lens that guarantees durability. This smartwatch is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions and the test of time, offering an incredible level of protection at any given moment.

The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro offers all-day health management features ranging from skin temperature detection with the new high-precision temperature sensor, fall detection to SOS alert. Coupled with heart rate and 24 hours SpO2 monitoring, sleep and pressure, Huawei’s latest smartwatch comprehensive feature set allows users to stay up to date on their health condition.

Thanks to its Super Device capabilities providing a truly intelligent experience across all types of scenarios, HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro users can connect directly from the convenience of their smartwatches to several smart applications.

Huawei has collaborated with many local, regional and international entities to release their apps[1] into the HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro such as Emirates, one of the world’s leading international airlines, talabat, one of the leading food delivery apps in the region, Jeeny one of the popular ride-hailing apps in Saudi Arabia and Jordan, and Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), one of the largest taxi operators in Dubai and subsidiary of the Dubai Government Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). These are the first partners to see their apps running on the new HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro.

Huawei and Emirates have worked closely to provide HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro users with a seamless and convenient experience while using the app on the newly launched smartwatch: Users can now retrieve their trip details by simply entering their booking reference directly on the smartwatch without the need to use their phones. Once their booking is retrieved, they will be able to receive updates related to their Emirates booking and flight status with a simple glance at their wrist.

In addition and when using Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) or Jeeny the ride-hailing app, HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro users will be able to view the status and notifications of their rides while on the move straight from the smartwatch. When ordering from talabat, the smartwatch converts to a smart assistant by tracking and notifying users on the status of their food order.

Now available to download from AppGallery on HUAWEI WATCH 3 series, Petal Maps provides convenient navigation directly in the smartwatch, making it more accessible than ever for users who are walking or cycling to easily access directions by taking a glance at their wrist.

The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro also supports Smart Hand Gesture Control*, which intelligently senses various hand gestures. For instance, you can answer an incoming call by releasing a clenched fist with a raised wrist.

*OTA is required.

The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro offers upgraded sports monitoring feature, providing over 100 workout modes including 17 professional workout modes, 12 outdoor workouts and 7 indoor workouts. No matter what sports you are interested in, the HUAWEI WATCH 3 is ready to take the challenge with you.

Apple Watch Series 6

Specs roundup:

Size: 40mm, 44mm

Battery life: 18 hours

GPS: Yes

Swim-proof: Yes

Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

Operating system: iOS

The Apple Watch Series 6 looks great, it is not exactly quintessentially Apple – but the round-edged screen and smooth case are quite pleasing. It is not large, heavy, or cumbersome, but it has a good weight to it and feels good on the wrist just like how a solid piece of technology should. Overall, the design is different from most smartwatches available in the market.

The big issue with Apple watches in the past has been battery life. Advanced features like 4G/LTE connectivity and GPS tracking tend to drain battery life like nothing else. The Apple Watch Series 6 does better than previous models but the improvement is not really significant. The battery life is about 18 hours tops.

The Apple Watch Series 6 supports sports monitoring features with 80 workout modes in addition to health managing features ranging from ECG function, to heart rate, and exercise tracking in addition to SP0 2 , albeit SPO 2 has to be turned on manually.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Specs roundup:

Size: 41mm, 45mm

Battery life: up to 2 days

GPS: Yes

Swim-proof: Yes

Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

Operating system: Tizen OS

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has more of a classic styling with the round face and traditional straps. It comes in two sizes of 41mm and 45mm and a variety of finishes and styles. The rotating bezel allows users to navigate the menus easily by scrolling through options with a quick turn.

In terms of battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 long-lasting battery can go for more than a day on a single charge, and users can always get a quick boost from compatible Galaxy phones with wireless reverse charging.

Extensive fitness tracking means it is a great companion and motivator when indulging in outdoor activities. It will also monitor heart rate and SPO 2 if you want by checking manually and also track sleep to help users stay on top of their health.

Choosing the right one

Making the final choice comes down to the user and their preferences. A variety of reasons including specifications, cellular compatibility, battery life, health monitoring features, aesthetics, screen size and of course price point will be the ultimate deciding factors on what your next smartwatch should be.

[1] The availability of third-party apps varies in each region. Please refer to the AppGallery in your market for further details