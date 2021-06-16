Six vehicles on fire 16/06/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: Farwaniya firemen put out a blaze in Khaitan in six vehicles parked in front of a traditional house. The fire spread to a nearby restaurant and grocery store. No injuries were reported. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fire put out in animal fodder Firemen fight fire in Jleeb Kuwait scrap yard blaze controlled Sixteen rescued from burning Firdous house Fire extinguished at Hawally mall 6 dead as Taleban fired shell hits Afghan wedding E Paper 17th June 16/06/2021