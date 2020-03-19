KUWAIT: Health Ministry Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad speaks during yesterday’s press conference. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Six new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were discovered in Kuwait within the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 148, the Health Ministry said yesterday. In a press conference, Health Ministry Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad revealed that out of the 148 in total, 18 cases recovered and 130 are still receiving treatment. He indicated that there are five cases still in the ICU with two stable and three in critical conditions. Some 574 individuals had finished the quarantine period, he affirmed.

Meanwhile, Dr Sanad indicated that number of swipe tests in Kuwait exceeded 14,000. Yesterday alone, more than 1,000 of such tests were conducted. He renewed an appeal to everyone to heed resolutions released by the Kuwaiti Cabinet, the Ministry of Health and other official departments, stressing on necessity of staying at home, minimizing interaction with others, abstaining from gathering, in addition to adhering to quarantine, both at home or the specialized hospitals or other prepared places.

Citing reports by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other concerned agencies, Dr Sabah has re-affirmed that there are 166 global networks facing coronavirus, adding that total number of infections worldwide reached 198,000, cases outside China 117,000 and those inside the giant Asian nation 80,000.As to the 22-state Middle East, including Kuwait, he said only three countries in the region did not declare infections with the virus.

Moreover, there are 19 regional states with confirmed contamination cases, with the total number hitting 19,000, against 5,618 recovery cases. Globally, those who survived the disease amounted to 82,000.He confirmed a WHO report noting that several states were cooperating to produce a vaccine to rid the human race of COVID-19. Another positive indication mentioned by Dr Sanad was a fresh declaration by China that all 34 infection cases recorded in the nation over the past 24 hours were related to travel.

In the meantime, Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah announced yesterday that three more patients recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number to 18. In remarks to the press, Sheikh Basel said analyses and laboratory x-ray tests proved that the three cases were cured of the virus. The recovered would be shifted to the recuperation ward of the hospital specialized for treating the COVID-19 patients, pending discharge during the coming days, he added. The three recovered are two Kuwaiti women and one Iranian national. – KUNA