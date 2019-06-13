A fire recently broke out in a second floor apartment in Saad Al-Abdullah, said security sources, noting that firemen from Tahrir, Jahra industrial area brigades rushed to the scene. The sources added that firemen worked as two teams; one to tackle the blaze and another to rescue and evacuate the tenants to the roof, where six of them were rescued using the fire emergency ladder and then were rushed to hospital for further treatment. The fire was controlled and prevented from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Separately, the interior ministry said that police managed to identify the owner of a vehicle which appeared in a video that went viral on social media blocking a disabled parking space. Police issued a ticket to the owner and impound the vehicle, ministry’s relations and security media department said in a statement.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun