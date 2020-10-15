Six firms closed for shipping subsidized food

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday that its inspectors have closed six companies specialized in shipping food supplies as they were planning to send locally-subsidized catering overseas. Legal measures are being completed against these firms to refer them to the commercial prosecution as they violated the executive regulation No 117 of 2013, the ministry added in a press statement.

It stressed that it will not allow shipping these supplies outside the country. It pointed out that its teams, in cooperation with Kuwait’s General Administration of Customs, conducted investigations over several companies across the country to make sure that they do not ship any subsidized commodities outside. It affirmed that it will take legal measures against the violators. – KUNA