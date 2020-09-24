KUWAIT: Police arrested six people who ran an underground liquor brewery in Abu Al-Hassaniya. Patrol officers had suspected a bus that was driving erratically in the area. When they ordered the driver to pull over, he complied but immediately tried to run away on foot. Police chased him until he entered a house, where detectives were called to obtain a warrant and inspect it. Once inside, police found a number of large barrels filled with liquor and bottled liquor ready for sale. Officers arrested five men and one woman who were inside the house and sent them to the proper authorities for further legal action.

Public insult

Police arrested a Kuwaiti man for insulting a public servant while on duty, said security sources. Case papers indicate that the 31-year-old citizen tried to enter the ministries’ complex without having a prior permit or appointment, and security officers denied him entry. The citizen immediately started insulting the officers in front of other visitors to the complex, who testified that they tried to calm the suspect down and asked him to leave, but he would not. A case was filed.

High on drugs

A Kuwaiti man was found sleeping on a street in Salwa, and police later discovered that he was high on drugs before falling asleep. Police were called to a location in the area after a man was found lying on the floor. The 22-year-old was taken to the police station, where investigation revealed that he consumed the ‘chemical’ drug (street name for a brand of synthetic marijuana) before passing out. A case was filed and the citizen was referred to relevant authorities.

Vehicle stolen

A delivery man working for a pharmaceuticals company reported that an unknown person stole his car after he left it running while making a delivery in Sulaibikhat. The man told police that he had also left his smartphone inside the vehicle, which belongs to the company he works for. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress. — Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Anbaa