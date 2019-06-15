KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti oil tanker had a minor collision with a Singaporean container ship at the Port of Chittagong in Bangladesh, Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOIC) said on Friday. The collision took place at the outer anchorage of Chittagong Port after the Kuwaiti tanker Burgan’s shipment was unloaded in a normal and safe way, the KOTC said in a statement. The accident between Burgan and Express Mahanada was caused by traffic congestion at the port, it added. However, neither marine pollution no casualties were reported as the Kuwaiti tanker safely docked at the Bangladeshi port, according to the statement. The Kuwaiti company’s operations have not been affected by the accident, it said, adding that investigations would be carried out in order to find the exact causes of the collision and take all necessary legal measures in order to safeguard its rights and properties. – KUNA