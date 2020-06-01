Sibi George

By Sajeev K Peter



KUWAIT: Sibi George, presently Ambassador of India to Switzerland, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Kuwait. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, said a press release issued on June 1 by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Kuwait government has approved George as India’s new ambassador to the country, who will be submitting his credentials on his arrival in Kuwait, sources said. George, who succeeds Jeeva Sagar as India’s ambassador, is expected to take charge from August 1, 2020.

George, a 1993 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been India’s Ambassador to Switzerland since 2017. He was first appointed as political officer at Indian High Commission in Pakistan. He also has served various Indian missions in Cairo, Doha, Tehran, Riyadh and Washington DC in various capacities prior to his appointment in Switzerland.

George, who hails from Kottayam district in the Indian state of Kerala, belongs to Podimattam family of Pala. A gold medalist both for his graduation and post-graduation, George is well-versed in Arabic language.