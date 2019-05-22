KUWAIT: Firefighters battle a blaze at car repair shops in Shuwaikh Industrial.

KUWAIT: Firefighters tackled a blaze that gutted three car repair shops in Shuwaikh Industrial on Tuesday, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said. No injuries were reported. Fire engines from stations of Industrial Shuwaikh, Al-Shuhada and Ardhiya rushed to the workshops and succeeded in extinguishing the fire. Meanwhile, KFSD said that firemen fought a fire on the third floor of a building in Farwaniya. The six-storey building was evacuated and the fire was put out.

No congestion

The interior ministry relations and security information department denied claims on social media that there is heavy congestion at the land border outlets in Nuwaiseeb and Salmi. It said a video clip that went viral recently on social media is actually from 2018. The department said the interior ministry will take legal action against those who published these rumors.

Cultural contest

Kuwait Fire Service Directorate’s public relations department said The third cultural contest of the prevention sector was launched under the patronage of KFSD Director General Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad in the presence of Deputy Director General for Prevention Maj Gen Khalid Fahd. The event was held at the prevention sector’s main building.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun