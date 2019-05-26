KUWAIT: Ramadan is a joyful time of year in the Muslim world as fasters gather at sundown to break their fast with family and friends. In Kuwait, there are many traditions and activities that take place every year. To commemorate Ramadan and the experiences of our readers, this year the Kuwait Times is asking readers what they love about Ramadan. What is your favorite food, activity, memory, event, or thing that you absolutely adore and look forward to each year? We want to know. Email local@kuwaittimes with your answer and it might end up in the newspaper.

Hussein, 30, enjoys the holy month of Ramadan for many things that are special for this month only. “On the professional level, I love work in Ramadan as my working hours are much shorter than the rest of the year. My timing is from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm only, so it is short and comfortable,” Hussein told Kuwait Times.

He also loves the Ramadan atmosphere and social life. ” During this holy month, I gather daily with my family and meet with my friends and relatives at ghabqas. Also, religious practices are special as we have the ‘taraweeh’ and ‘qiyam’ prayers that I perform only during this month,” he added.

Ramadan’s ‘special food’ is also another favorite for Hussein. “In Ramadan, I get to eat some dishes that are special to this holy month, such as ‘tashreeb’ and ‘lqeemat,’ as well as the ‘Vimto’ drink,” he said.

By Nawara Fattahova