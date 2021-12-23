By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The closing ceremony of Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah shooting tournament will be held tomorrow at Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex. President of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Duaij Al-Otaibi spoke about the importance of this annual tournament and lauded the support shooting receives from Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah, who is among those who are keen that shooters excel and keep making significant achievements. Otaibi was satisfied with the number of shooters who participated from the club and Kuwait National Guard. He thanked the technical and administrative departments for their efforts to ensure the success of the tournament.