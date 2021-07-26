By Abdellatif Sharaa

TOKYO: President of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations and Secretary General of Asian Shooting Confederation Duaij Khalaf Al-Otaibi congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah after skeet shooter Abdullah Al-Rashidi won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Otaibi thanked His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince for their continued support of the shooting sport and shooters, adding that this will keep them motivated to make more achievements in the name of Kuwait. He also thanked Information Minister and State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Director General of the Public Authority for Sport Humoud Fulaiteh, adding “we will continue exerting efforts to represent Kuwait as it deserves”.

Otaibi said despite the difficulties Kuwait shooting faced, the Kuwait flag was hoisted high at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics following very strong competition. “I hope Kuwait shooting and the shooting club do not face future difficulties or any doubts about its legitimacy,” he added.

Rashidi’s bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics should give his compatriots something to be proud of, the country’s Olympic committee chief said. Rashidi’s performance proves what Kuwaiti athletes “are capable of” on a grand stage such as the Olympics, Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah said. Though Rashidi is no stranger to success, his latest accomplishment was his first “under the national flag,” making it even more “remarkable”, added the official.

Meanwhile, Information Minister and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi hailed Rashidi’s performance, describing the feat as “remarkable.” “Abdullah Al-Rashidi’s success proves the high caliber of Kuwaiti athletes on the international stage,” he said in a press statement. The minister attributed his compatriot athletes’ impressive performances to the overwhelming support they receive at home, chief among the supporters is His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

The bronze medal, the fourth claimed by a Kuwaiti shooter on an Olympic stage, is a testament to the athletes’ growing presence on the international arena, added the minister, encouraging them not to rest on their laurels and strive for more success. The Kuwaiti shooter has dedicated the feat to the Kuwaiti leadership and people, wishing his compatriot Olympic athletes the best of luck ahead of their remaining events. An Olympic veteran, Rashidi’s decorated career has seen him claim two consecutive Olympic bronze medals in the men’s skeet shooting competition.