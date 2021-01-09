By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kuwait Shooting Sport Club will organize the Late Sheikh Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah Tournament on Jan 14-16, 2021, in which the club and National Guard shooters will compete. Technical and administrative departments are working on preparation for the tournament, as schedules for training are already set.

Shooters wishing to participate can register from now until Tuesday evening. Officiating committees will set up the draw and distribute the groups, while all will be reminded that they must comply with health protocols as required.

President of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Duaij Al-Otaibi said the shooting community places a special status on such tournaments and places them on the KSSC agenda every year to recall the achievements the late Sheikh Ali made for his country in all government sectors he managed, as well as the tremendous efforts he exerted when he was minister of defense after Kuwait’s liberation from Iraqi occupation. He took the responsibility for rebuilding Kuwait’s armed forces and interior ministry security forces when he became interior minister.

Sheikh Ali also contributed to the development of Kuwait shooting, as he headed the first Kuwait shooting delegation to the military world games (CISM). Otaibi said this is an opportunity for the national teams to be ready for the launch of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Annual International Grand Prix, which will be held from Feb 12-19, 2021.