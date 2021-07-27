By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Secretary General of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Obaid Munahi Al-Osaimi said Kuwait Shooting Sport Club’s board of directors decided to reward skeet shooter Abdullah Al-Rashidi KD 10,000 for winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, adding that any shooter who wins an Olympic medal will get the same reward as an encouragement.

Osaimi, on behalf of the board of directors, thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah for their support and dedicated the win to them.

Osaimi also lauded the support of the President of Asian Shooting Federation and Honorary President of Kuwait Shooting Sport Club Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Information Minister and State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Public Authority for Sport Director General Humoud Fulaiteh.

Osaimi said continued support for Kuwait shooting from various parties made it possible to make these important achievements, most important of which is making it possible to hoist the Kuwait flag at the most important sports event. He said KSSC is proud for making Kuwait’s people happy through the achievement of Rashidi, and wished the trap shooters all success in their events.