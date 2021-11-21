KUWAIT: As part of the annual Marriott International Global Customer Appreciation Week 2021 “Spirit to Serve” initiative, the management and the team of Sheraton Kuwait and Four Points by Sheraton Kuwait organized a visit to the Tuberculosis Control Center. It came as a step to extend the gratitude to the frontliners for their unrelenting service to combat the pandemic and provide safety for the people of Kuwait. A nod to the dedication and sacrifice they showed to perform their duty to ensure the health and safety measures are carried out.

Mounir Amer, General Manager of Four Points Hotel Kuwait and Mazen Mhanna, the Deputy General Manager of Sheraton Kuwait Hotel were received by Dr Awatef Al Shammeri, Head of the Tuberculosis Control Unit. They discussed the challenges and achievements during the pandemic with real-time data on the infection rates, vaccination updates and their strategy to put an end to this pandemic. The management and team reiterated their gratitude and salute to all their efforts in making Kuwait a safe place.