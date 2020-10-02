May Allah bestow His Mercy on the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and accept him in heaven”.

We lived trying hours and days when HH Sheikh Sabah was admitted to hospital, then had to be flown to the US for further treatment. Many kept praying day and night for his recovery, as many people – citizens and expats – felt his care and compassion to the point that he was honored with the highest international body’s recognition as a humanitarian leader.

Sheikh Sabah’s legacy will always be that he never liked to see two brothers at odds and was always first to mediate and was successful to a great extent. He never backed down or gave up until the very last day of his eventful life. Sheikh Sabah’s trademark smile by itself gave hope to those who longed for his guidance, be they heads of state or ordinary citizens, and he deservedly was described as the fireman because of his active involvement in resolving problems, be they domestic or abroad.

I personally will never forget when he was foreign minister and acting information minister back in 1971, when he attended a conference on the Palestinian cause held at the Hilton Hotel at the time. He noticed us sitting in the back of the hall – most of us were 11th and 12th graders. He said if you are really serious about serving your cause with justice, you first must pay attention to your book – read, study and learn, because your enemy is doing exactly that and you should not be lesser than the enemy. That is HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who cared for many and his death saddened the world! May Almighty Allah bless you Baba Sabah!