His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a congratulatory cable from Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. In the cable, Sultan Haitham congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of taking the oath and assuming power, wishing him success in leading the country. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to Sultan Haitham, expressing his gratitude and appreciation to him for these good sentiments. His Highness the Amir lauded the sisterly and historical ties between the State of Kuwait and the Sultanate of Oman, wishing him good health, and the Sultanate further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received a cable of congratulations from UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on assuming the helm of power, wishing Sheikh Nawaf success in leading the country. In reply, Sheikh Nawaf sent a cable to him, expressing gratitude on the felicitations, praising the brotherly and historic relations between the two countries and expressing good wishes for the UAE.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable from Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to congratulate him on the assumption of office, wishing him success in his leadership of the country towards development. His Highness the Amir thanked King Hamad for his congratulatory remarks which reflected the deep-rooted relations between State of Kuwait and Kingdom of Bahrain. He prayed to Allah the Almighty that King Hamad be in good health and for Bahrain to witness further progress and prosperity under his leadership.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of congratulations from Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on assuming the helm of power, wishing Sheikh Nawaf success in leading the country. In reply, Sheikh Nawaf sent a cable, expressing gratitude on the felicitations, praising relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

In addition, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of congratulations from Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on assuming the helm of power, wishing Sheikh Nawaf success in leading the country. In reply, Sheikh Nawaf sent a cable, expressing gratitude on the felicitations, praising relations between the two countries and expressing good wishes for the friendly Kingdom.

Top officials congratulate Amir

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of congratulations from National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem on taking the helm of power. The parliament speaker, in the cable, expressed sincere felicitations to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf “on taking the helm of power in our country; as Amir and leader, the best successor of the best predecessor,” noting he and the MPs were honored to host him for the oath taking ceremony at Abdullah Al-Salem Hall on Wednesday. Ghanem noted Sheikh Nawaf’s traits as a wise, sincere and firm leader of substantial experience in the realms of politics. “Although we are deeply distressed over loss of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, we are certain you will follow his path and seek to attain aspirations of your faithful people,” Ghanem wrote. He wished Kuwait would witness prosperity under “Your Highness’ leadership,” invoking His Almighty to grant the Amir long life and good health.

Separately, His Highness the Amir received a cable of identical content from His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Chief of the National Guard, wishing Sheikh Nawaf heavenly guidance for achieving prosperity, security and distinguished status for Kuwait among nations. Deputy Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also sent a similar cable to Sheikh Nawaf, expressing, in part, strong confidence in his capacity to “sail the ship to a brighter and more aloft future for our dear homeland and the faithful citizens, following footsteps of the late, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad.”

Another identical cable was addressed to him from His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who expressed pride in the “march of giving and sacrifices” during era of the late Amir, wishing him success in leading the country toward more development and progress. His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also cabled His Highness the Amir underscoring his devotion and sacrifices for serving Kuwait. Furthermore, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah lauded Sheikh Nawaf’s accomplishments for laying foundations of Kuwait’s development, wishing that his era would be blessed with peace. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf addressed cables in reply to the leaders and former leaders, expressing gratitude for their sincere sentiments that came on the occasion of his proclamation. — KUNA