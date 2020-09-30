The plane carrying the body of Kuwait’s late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, escorted by fighter jets, prepares to land at Kuwait International Airport yesterday. – Amiri Diwan photo

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of condolences yesterday from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the passing of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Saudi King also congratulated the Amir on assuming power. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques said in his cable, “We received with utmost sorrow the news of the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may Allah bestow mercy upon him.

We lost a dear brother and friend who served his country and nation wholeheartedly and contributed to serving the causes of the Arab and Islamic nations. We pray to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon him and rest him in His widely vast paradise and to grant you and the people of Kuwait patience and solace.”

“We offer to you and the people of the State of Kuwait sincere condolences, assuring you and the people of Kuwait our stand with you in these circumstances and that the Kingdom and Kuwait, throughout history, are tied by deep-rooted and distinguished bilateral relations. We congratulate you on assuming the power in the State of Kuwait, praying to Allah Almighty to grant you success and help you to serve Kuwait and its people, wishing Kuwait further security, progress, stability and prosperity,” reads the statement released by the Saudi News Agency (SPA).

Meanwhile, King Abdullah II of Jordan, in a phone call His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, expressed condolences over the passing of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad. King Abdullah said the Arab and Islamic nations lost a wise leader who dedicated his life to the service of his country and all humanity. King Abdullah also expressed best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf, who was sworn in as Amir of Kuwait, and stressed the deep-rooted, brotherly ties between Jordan and Kuwait, according to a statement released by the Jordanian news agency (Petra).

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of condolences from Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, on the demise of His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In the cable the Egyptian President expressed deepest condolences and sympathy to His Highness the Amir, Kuwait government and people on the decease of His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait, asking Almighty Allah to bestow mercy on his soul. In return, His Highness the Amir sent him cable of thanks and appreciation for the sincere sympathy and condolences, wishing him good health and wellness.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad also received a cable of condolences from Tunisian President Kais Saied, on the demise of His Highness the late Amir. In the cable, the Tunisian President expressed deepest condolences and sympathy to His Highness the Amir, Kuwait government and people on the decease of His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait, asking Almighty Allah to bestow mercy on his soul. In return, His Highness the Amir sent cables of thanks and appreciation for the sincere sympathy and condolences, wishing him good health and wellness.

Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf received a cable of condolences from Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah. In the cable the Algerian ruler expressed deepest condolences and sympathy to his Highness the Amir, Kuwait government and people on the decease of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, asking Almighty Allah to bestow mercy on his soul. In return, His Highness the Amir sent cables of thanks and appreciation for the sincere sympathy and condolences, wishing him good health and wellness.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf also received a cable of condolences from Italian President Sergio Matarella expressing sympathy for the demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah. In return, His Highness the Amir sent cables of thanks and appreciation for the sincere sympathy and condolences, wishing him good health and wellness.