KUWAIT: Mourners carry the bier of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during his funeral at Sulaibikhat Cemetery yesterday. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: The late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was laid to rest in the Sulaibikhat Cemetery yesterday. Members of Al-Sabah family and a large crowd of citizens attended the funeral procedures. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent cables of condolences yesterday to members of the family of the late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, in which he expressed heartfelt condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty that He rests his soul in peace. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received a cable of condolences from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the demise of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad. The Qatari Amir expressed solace to the family of the deceased. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf reciprocated with a letter, expressing gratitude to the Qatari Amir for his sincere sentiments of consolations on this grave occurrence.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf received cables of identical content from the Qatari Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al-Thani. He also reciprocated with cables expressing deep gratitude for their sincere solidarity.

The coffin of late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is carried to his final resting place.

The coffin of late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is laid to rest.

His Highness the Amir also received a phone call from former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, expressing his utmost sorrow over the demise of late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad. In turn, His Highness the Amir expressed his gratitude and thanks to the Lebanese leader for the kind words and sentiments.

In the meantime, Kuwait’s government expressed deep sadness over the passing away of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad. The cabinet also recalled the great contributions of Sheikh Nasser to serving the dear homeland in a variety of domains. The government prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy and blessings on the deceased. Furthermore, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah eulogized the late Sheikh Nasser, expressing pride in his contributions towards Kuwait, and conveyed condolences to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and Sheikh Nasser’s family.

A loyal man

Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Badah Al-Mutairi mourned with great sadness late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad. Minister Mutairi recalled in a press statement, the virtues of the great deceased and his many contributions and service to his country, describing him as one of the loyal men of Kuwait and spent his life serving his country in all the positions he held.

The minister added late Sheikh Nasser had remarkable contributions in the cultural field, as he established since the early eighties of the last century the “Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiya”, which presented a civilized, human and cultural heritage as a reference from which future generations.

Officials lead the funeral proceedings.

The coffin of late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is laid in his final resting place.

Meanwhile, Kuwait News Agency Chairman and Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) Vice President Sheikh Mubarak Al-Duaij Al-Sabah has lamented the loss of Sheikh Nasser, describing him as a man who dedicated his life to serving Kuwait and its people. Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad was known for his “deep love for his country and great pride in its history and heritage,” KUNA’s chief said, recalling his “sincerity and dedication” to the nation.

He contributed to the completion of several “crucial and difficult” cultural and economic projects with an “insightful vision,” said the news agency head. These included the ‘Silk City,’ one of the largest projects in Kuwaiti history, along with his contributions to the long-term economic diversification plan, New Kuwait 2035, which he was keen to see being achieved in spite of difficult regional and global circumstances.

“He was known for good morals, boundless ambition, humility and kindness,” in addition to being “trustworthy and a model for success.” He picked up “extensive experience and received great wisdom growing up at the royal palaces of Kuwait, living side-by-side with its prominent rulers and leaders from whom he learned a lot,” being the son and grandson of past Amirs, said Sheikh Mubarak.

The KUNA chief went on to describe the passing as a “great loss for Kuwait and its people,” saying the late figure will “remain etched in the memory of the Kuwaiti people as a symbol of generosity and devotion.” Sheikh Nasser, the eldest son of the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, passed away on Sunday aged 72. – KUNA