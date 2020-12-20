WASHINGTON: This September 18, 2020 file photo shows Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah with US President Donald J Trump during a ceremony to award the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, to then Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat and KUNA

KUWAIT: Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 72 yesterday, will be remembered for his generous contributions to the nation over a broad range of spectrums. The eldest son of the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was born on April 27, 1948, to later occupy several positions, most recently First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense between 2017 and 2019.

Other posts include Special Adviser to His Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister in 1999 and Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs in 2006 in addition to being the founder of the Kuwait Association for the Protection of Public Funds. In the fields of trade and investment, he founded the Al Futtooh Holding Co and the Kuwait Projects Holding.

His admiration for history and culture was also a prominent feature, as he established Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah, a Kuwaiti foundation dedicated to the collection and preservation of ancient artifacts and manuscripts comprised by the Al-Sabah Antiques Group. Sheikh Nasser was also an honorary member of the Board of Trustees of the New York-based Metropolitan Museum. – KUNA

This January 28, 2018 file photo shows then Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receiving Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

This May 1, 2019 file photo shows Kuwait’s then First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah meeting with Prince Charles of Wales.