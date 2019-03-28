Strong Kuwait-Qatar relations hailed

DOHA: Representative of HH the Amir of Kuwait, First Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, has expressed admiration of the National Museum of Qatar’s new premises, describing it as a distinctive cultural and scientific masterpiece. In statements to KUNA after representing HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the inaugural ceremony of the National Museum of Qatar in Doha Wednesday, Sheikh Nasser voiced pride of Qatar’s inauguration of this great cultural edifice.

“It a pleasure for me to represent His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in opening the National Museum of Qatar, which I consider a source of pride for Gulf Cooperation Council states,” he said. He congratulated Qatari people and government on opening a marvelous cultural masterwork. Sheikh Nasser also noted that he had conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and Sheikha Moza bint Nasser during his meeting with them.

For his part, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Qatar Hafeez Al-Ajmi hailed Qatar’s inauguration of the new museum. It is an amazing civilizational achievement and a new symbol of the Qatar’s cultural renaissance, Ajmi told KUNA on the sidelines of the event. He congratulated Qatari leadership and people on the new museum. Ajmi emphasized the strength and depth of bonds between Kuwait and Qatar and the steadily growth of bilateral relations in all domains.

The 40,000-square-meter museum was designed by French architect Jean Nouvel who drew inspiration from the desert rose, a flower-like formation that occurs naturally in the Gulf region when minerals crystallize in the crumbly soil just below the surface of a shallow salt basin. It embraces as its centerpiece the restored historic Palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al-Thani (1880-1957), son of the founder of modern Qatar.

The museum’s gallery path, which includes eleven galleries take, visitors from the formation of the Qatar peninsula to the nation’s diverse present. Giving voice to the nation’s rich heritage and culture and expressing the aspirations of its people. The museum also provides a space for discovery, creativity, and community engagement as well as diverse educational opportunities. – KUNA