KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addresses the parliament during yesterday’s session. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said yesterday he would promote contribution of the public towards “spreading the spirit of love, tolerance and end of division.” His Highness the Crown Prince, addressing the parliament after taking constitutional oath, said “I seek with you to draw a bright future,” with democracy as a source of “stability” and defending national interest within the constitution.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal, who pledged allegiance to His Highness the Amir to continue the service of nation, said he would continue to be “the faithful citizen who works for prosperity of his nation, defending its interests, preserving national unity, seeking progress, committed to our religion and deep-rooted national principles, and keen on meeting aspirations and hopes of the nation and citizens. “He expressed gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for “the honor” of naming him as Crown Prince.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal had taken oath before the National Assembly as Kuwait’s Crown Prince, in line with the Constitution. “I swear by Almighty Allah to respect the Constitution and the laws of the State, to defend the liberties, interests and properties of the people and to safeguard the independence and territorial integrity of the country and be loyal to the Amir,” he said.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince mourned the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who passed away on September 29, whom he said was a leader “who loved his country and people, and loved the human being wherever he was until he was named the Humanitarian Leader.” He said he felt great pain for the loss of the late Amir. “I have accompanied him since childhood … until he met his Creator.” His Highness the Crown Prince said His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad would continue the legacy of the late Amir in a “country of constitution, democracy, public participation and credibility in deeds before words.”

In a message in the record of honor at the National Assembly, His Highness Sheikh Mishal mourned the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad and wished success for the recently proclaimed Amir, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad. Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad’s passing was a “loss for the Arab, Muslim nations and the whole world,” His Highness Sheikh Mishal said. “We pray to Allah Almighty to inspire His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir, to guide him for good deeds for the country and the people,” Sheikh Mishal stated.

Sheikh Mishal, architect of revamping the State security apparatus and close leader to the late Amir, expressed deep gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf for selecting him to serve in the second top post, pledging to do his best for service of Kuwait, affirming his commitment to the country’s constitution and laws. “I put before my eyes interests of the homeland and the citizens affirming that Kuwait’s aloft status lies in our unity in a single rank behind the sagacious leadership of His Highness the Amir, may Allah safeguard him,” he added. He also prayed for Kuwait’s prosperity under leadership of His Highness the Amir. – KUNA