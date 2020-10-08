KUWAIT: His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah waves as he arrives at the parliament to take oath yesterday. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who took oath before parliament as Kuwait’s Crown Prince yesterday, will be bearing huge responsibilities related to the continuous development of the state as well as further cementing principles of democracy and justice. Sheikh Mishal, named as Crown Prince by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday and blessed by Al-Sabah Family, has been close to the decision-making circles for the past six decades, the latest was His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who passed away on September 29.

Throughout his career which he started at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) until becoming deputy president of the Kuwait National Guard, Sheikh Mishal has always been keen on highlighting the importance of national security. “The nation .. the nation .. the nation .. is our responsibility and we must preserve its achievements, and protect its security and stability by defending it,” he said.

Born in 1940, Sheikh Mishal received primary education at Mubarakiya School and continued education in Hendon Police College in Britain and graduated in 1960. Sheikh Mishal joined the MoI after graduation and became head of the general intelligence department in 1967 with a rank of Colonel. He continued as intelligence chief until 1980.

On April 13, 2004, Sheikh Mishal was named by the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as deputy president of Kuwait National Guard. He contributed to the development of KNG and promoted its supporting role to state institutions during times of crises, the latest was the coronavirus pandemic. KNG adopted three five-year plans to strengthen its capabilities to deal with emerging multi-faceted challenges.

KNG, under Sheikh Mishal’s guidance, sealed cooperation protocols with state institutions to offer support when necessary, like the 2018 airport crisis, addressing a radioactive leak in oil facilities and supporting the fire department in major accidents. KNG also joined the International Association of Gendarmeries and Police Forces with Military Statues (FIEP), a move that Sheikh Mishal said would contribute to exchange of expertise in a quickly-evolving world.

French President decorated Sheikh Mishal with an Order on December 4, 2018 for his contributing to building modern Kuwait and boosting friendship between Kuwait and France. Sheikh Mishal was also the honorary president of the Kuwait Aircraft Engineers and Pilots Association in 1973-2017, and was one of founding members of Kuwait Amateur Radio Society. – KUNA