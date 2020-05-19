Sheikh Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah

By Mohammed Al-Sawwagh

This month marks the 23rd death anniversary of the late Sheikh Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah (1948 – April 13, 1997); the former minister of interior and the second son of the 12th Amir of Kuwait, the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. He died in London of a sudden heart attack in 1997.

It has been 23 years, and you are still remembered by the people and officials of Kuwait. Your name is still being mentioned in all gatherings and in all occasions. You are still remembered as a Sheikh, a leader, a symbol, a brother and a beloved one, Oh, Abu Thamer.

You are still in all hearts and minds. Remembering you after 23 three years is but part of the loyalty you have taught us.

You are always on our minds thanks to your history of achievements ever since you were Ahmadi governor and how you managed to win the hearts of everyone, how you were keen on sharing people’s joys and sorrows and solving their problems.

Sheikh Ali is gone but his legacy is not and continues in his son, Thamer, who is much more like his father.

It is the anniversary of the first national security chief and one of the resistance heroes who held a post in Khafji, Saudi Arabia during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990-1991, from where he commanded and ran resistance operations in Kuwait.

One can go on speaking about Sheikh Ali’s achievements forever, such as how he managed to restore and rebuild Kuwait Army as minister of defense after the liberation of Kuwait. Along with senior army commanders, he managed to make up for the weaponry and equipment looted by the aggressors. They also managed to boost morale. Five of the most important post-liberation security agreements were signed during his tenure.