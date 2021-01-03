RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubair receives from Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah a letter from His Highness the Amir of Kuwait to Saudi Arabia’s King. – Amiri Diwan photo

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah meets GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf.

RIYADH: His Highness the Amir of Kuwait’s envoy Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah delivered a handwritten letter to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The message illustrated the close-knit bilateral brotherly ties between both countries and their people and means to support and strengthen these relations across all spectrums, along with recent developments on the regional and international fronts.

It was delivered to Saudi Arabia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubair. Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad met Gulf Cooperation Council’s Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf at the GCC General Secretariat’s headquarters in Riyadh. The officials reviewed arrangements being made ahead of the upcoming Gulf Summit in its 41st session, due to be held at Saudi Arabia’s northwestern city of Al-Ula on Tuesday. – KUNA