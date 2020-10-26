Sheikh Ahmad congratulates Tunisia over Ons

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: President of Kuwait and Arab Tennis Federations Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Abdallah Al-Sabah congratulated Tunisia Minister of Youth, Sports, and Vocational Integration Kamal Daqish as Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur reached the WTA’s rank of 31 in the world. He also sent two similar letters to the President of Tunis Olympic Committee Mehrez Boussayene and President of Tunis Tennis Federation Dr Salma Al-Mouelhi.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber expressed his pleasure towards this unprecedented Arab achievement. Ons reached this rank following her distinguished performance in Grand Slam tournaments, especially at Roland Garros – reaching the fourth round. Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber said the Arab federation is ready to extend all possible support to the Tunisian federation and other Arab federations in order to make the sought after achievements.

He wished Ons Jabeur success in her career. Ons, who turned pro in 2010, became the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament. She is also the highest ranked Arab Player in WTA history.