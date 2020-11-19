Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf named KNG Deputy Chief

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: The Cabinet has approved a decree appointing Lt Gen Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard. This came after the Cabinet reviewed a presentation made by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah during the Cabinet’s extraordinary meeting yesterday.

The decree was referred to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for ratification. Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf is a retired Interior Ministry official, and was most recently the Governor of Hawally.