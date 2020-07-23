Kuwait: Salim, a sheep vendor at the livestock market in Rai, stands in front of a pen holding sheep prepared for sale before the Eid Al-Adha holiday. – Photos by Ben Garcia

By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: Next weekend, Kuwait and the world will celebrate Eid Al-Adha amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. Kuwait Times visited the livestock market in Rai yesterday to observe preparations and inquire if prices have been affected by the outbreak. “Prices are still the same – no effect from the virus because we have enough stocks from various sources,” said an official at the market, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “We have sheep from various sources – supplies weren’t hampered by the lockdowns and curfews. They were ordered a long time before the virus hit Kuwait. Besides, they are transported via land, so we have no problem with stocks,” he added.





Salim, a Bangladeshi vendor, said based on his experience, prices usually go up by KD 5 to KD 15 per head three days before Eid. Sheep and goats raised in Kuwait are the most expensive, according to Salim. “Meat of sheep from Kuwait is way better, with less fat and tastier compared to Australian sheep. The regular price of sheep from Australia is KD 60-80 (depending on the size), and KD 105-120 for Kuwaiti sheep,” he said. “Australian sheep are sold at another market; only a few are sold here. Most of the sheep we have here are from Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Somalia and Syria,” said Salim, who has been working here for the past four years.

The celebration of Eid Al-Adha will be different this year as the threat of the coronavirus continues. Normally, by this time, vendors display animals in the open space near the Friday Market. This year however, there is no indication they will be allowed to do so. “I heard no permit has been given to livestock owners to display in the open area – we will only sell sheep here,” Salim said. The livestock market was closed for about a month in May, but was allowed to reopen in June.