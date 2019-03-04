Sheep prices could increase

KUWAIT: Kuwait is preparing to deal with Australia’s decision to stop the export of live sheep during the summer from June 1 until August 31, as the Kuwait Livestock Transport and Trading Company (KLTT) asked the commerce ministry’s permission to stock sheep during this period to meet the needs of the local market, especially during Eid Al-Adha. Informed sources said the suggestion of the KLTT to the commerce ministry was a precautionary one as the local market may face a crisis in sheep supply. It asked to allow storing the quantities Kuwait consumes during this period efficiently, including its needs for Eid Al-Adha which reach 120,000 heads. Sources said if the commerce ministry accepts this request, prices of live sheep could increase by KD 7 per month during these months. This means that the price will increase by KD 7 in June, in July the increase will be KD 14, while in August, the customer will pay an additional KD 21 over the regular price of KD 49, which means sheep prices will increase by 43 percent during Eid Al-Adha, which will be in August. – Al-Rai