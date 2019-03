ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court agreed yesterday to release jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on bail for six weeks to receive medical treatment but said he would not be allowed to leave the country. Sharif is serving a seven-year sentence imposed last year for failing to disclose the source of income that allowed him to acquire the Al-Azizia Steel Mills in Saudi Arabia. The sentence would be suspended for six weeks from the date of Sharif’s release. – Reuters