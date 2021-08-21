KUWAIT: Seven people were killed and 17 others were injured in two separate deadly accidents reported in Kuwait over the weekend. The first accident took place north of the country Thursday night when two buses collided and burst into flames, leaving five people dead and 15 others injured.

The operation room received a report on a horrific crash that led to a fire on the two buses, Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) said in a statement. A firefighting team from Jahra rushed to the site and extinguished the fire, it noted, indicating that one of the buses belongs to a logistic service company. All passengers inside the two buses were evacuated, and the wounded were admitted to hospitals by ambulances, it made clear.

Meanwhile, a three-vehicle collision took place on Riyadh Road between Qurtuba and Yarmouk Thursday night, which left two people dead and two others injured. Fire and rescue men evacuated all passengers from the three vehicles, as the injured were rushed to hospital while the bodies were left to the coroner. Investigations were opened into the two accidents, KFF noted.