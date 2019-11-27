KUWAIT: Criminal detectives arrested seven Indians red-handed forging stamps, authentications and certificates of their embassy in Kuwait, Al-Rai daily reported yesterday. This made Kuwait authorities decide to review all certificates that had stamps of the Indian embassy in the past year, especially those used to get driving licenses, according to an Indian news site quoting embassy sources.



The daijiworld.com site said Kuwaiti criminal detectives arrested the seven forgers near the Indian embassy while carrying out forgeries, adding they are from Andhra Pradesh. Kuwaiti and Indian police will cooperate to find out whether they are part of a larger gang active in both countries. The website said detectives discovered that the suspects are highly skilled. They then asked a person to ask one of the suspects to forge embassy seals on a forged certificate to present to the traffic department.



The confessions of the first suspect led detectives to the place where the illicit activities were being carried out. It was stormed and the six other suspects were found there. Preliminary estimations indicate that the total amounts collected by the seven forgers reached KD 50,000 per month.