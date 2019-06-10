KUWAIT: Detectives arrested a policeman and a solider for raping a Kuwaiti woman. A police source said the woman, who is wanted for financial debts, was arrested and handed to a policeman for processing. Meanwhile, a soldier present there made a plan with the policeman to blackmail her, but she was able to escape. The solider then chased her, pulled her in the car and raped her. The victim complained to police, so both suspects were arrested and transferred to the prosecution at the orders of Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah.

Domestic violence

A Kuwaiti woman lodged a complaint against her husband for beating and confining her. The complaint was made after she was able to escape from the house. The woman asked police to rescue her from her husband’s custody, before being able to escape while he was in the bathroom. She claimed that a dispute took place between the couple, so he beat and detained her. The husband was told to come to the police station for questioning.

Fugitive caught

A bedoon man was sent to the central prison to serve a four-year jail sentence after he resisted arrest and attempted to escape. The charges he was sentenced for include drugs use and thefts.

Suicide attempt

An Asian domestic helper was rushed to Jahra Hospital after attempting suicide by ingesting insecticide. The house owner called police for help, so they went there along with paramedics. They took her to hospital, where doctors performed gastric lavage. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai