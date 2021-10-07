KUWAIT: Senior Kuwaiti journalists have commended the “leading” role of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) as a “national professional institution”, which conveyed Kuwait’s voice to the entire world. The journalists, in statements to KUNA a day after the agency celebrated its 45th anniversary, said the national news agency is a “media icon”. They said they get “reliable” news, specially local stories, from KUNA, which made it a “trusted source” which publishes accurate and objective stories.

Abdullah Boftain, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Kuwait Times, said KUNA has contributed to the documentation of Kuwait’s history in the Arabic and English languages. Kuwait was established by an Amiri decree on Oct 6, 1976. Fatma Hussain, Chairperson of Kuwait Journalists Association (KJA), said she was proud of KUNA’s contribution to the media since its establishment 45 years ago. Hussain said the national agency is keen on conveying a “national and responsible” message to the public as well as highlight Kuwait’s achievements on political, cultural, artistic and sport levels.

Ahmad Al-Jarallah, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Seyassah daily, said KUNA started with modest with limited capabilities, but developed into a full-fledged agency. He said KUNA is distinguished with its photo service, and has been excelling in photo features, reports and features. Waleed Al-Jassem, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Rai daily newspaper, said relations between KUNA and the local press were “old and deep-rooted”, since the agency is the official source of government news. Jassem said KUNA played a big part in reporting

Waleed Al-Nesf, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Qabas daily, said KUNA has been witnessing and was part of many local and regional events since its establishment. KUNA, he added, helped cover many events around the world through its bureaus and correspondents in major capitals. Nesf commended the state-owned agency for the services it was providing to local newspapers before the introduction of the Internet and social media.

Editor-in-Chief of Al-Anbaa newspaper Yusuf Al-Marzouq said KUNA “has been a major part of our official media which we are proud of, and it is an added value to honest and objective reporting”. Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Al-Jarida newspaper Nasser Al-Otaibi said the anniversary of KUNA reflects 45 years of “seriousness, dedication and the desire to constantly improve; a history of credible news and objective reporting”. He said KUNA emerged stronger following the Iraqi invasion in 1990, and worked hard during the coronavirus pandemic despite the difficult conditions.

Dr Zuhair Al-Abbad, Editor-in-Chief of Kuwaitiya newspaper and Chairman of Kuwait Journalists Union, said KUNA is the facade of Kuwaiti media, whether conventional or electronic. KUNA is an important medium which offers many services to the audience, he said. – KUNA