LONDON: Britain confirmed yesterday its commitment to the security of Kuwait and all countries in the Arabian Gulf region, as these are strategic and vital to the UK’s security. In an interview, UK Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly said the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is committed to work with its Gulf partners to ensure the security, stability and prosperity of the region.

The UK and Kuwait stand by each other in defense of their security, he added. Britain and Kuwait have been close partners and friends for decades, as Kuwait is one of the oldest foreign investors in London, he said, adding that after Kuwait’s liberation from the invasion, both sides became closer. Cleverly was glad about the return of joint military exercises after the agreement to conduct the Desert Warrior exercise next year.

Both countries are also working to develop cooperation in the field of cyber security, he pointed out. The UK always looks to make its relationship with Kuwait more solid in all aspects, especially security and military, as well as in the field of trade, health and education, he explained, saying that the meeting of the joint steering committee held last week was a vital opportunity to push this agenda forward.

Cleverly underlined that his country values the vital role played by Kuwait in the region, especially through mediation and efforts to support regional security and stability. Since Kuwait chaired the 65th International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference, it shows the country is a reliable mediator to resolve international challenges through dialogue, he mentioned.

The UK will work with Kuwait to support global peace and security, he underscored. In response to a question about the conflict in Yemen, Cleverly said the issue raises concern to the UK, and they are constantly discussing with all of their international partners in order to end this conflict.

The UK will continue to work with its partners in the region to try to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, he added, calling on the Houthis to deal seriously with negotiations. On the Iranian nuclear file, Cleverly said last week in New York, the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. He expressed the UK’s readiness to work with Iranians to show them that securing their future does not come from acquiring nuclear weapons, and will deal with them if they show their commitment to peace and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries in the region. – KUNA