KUWAIT: Chief of the National Security Bureau Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah met on Tuesday with US Ambassador to Kuwait Alina Romanowski, and discussed with her mutual cooperation. The apparatus said in a statement that the talks dealt with bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, means of promoting these ties, in addition to issues of common concern at the regional and international levels.

Meanwhile, the General Administration of Customs Director-General Counselor Jamal Al-Jalawi discussed with the Ambassador Romanowski the Kuwaiti-American customs ties, which dates back to 1993. In a statement Tuesday, the General Customs Administration said that the meeting discussed the cooperation agreement between the two countries, which made a quantum leap in developing customs work.

The statement pointed out that the Kuwaiti Customs signed five agreements during the strategic dialogue between Kuwait and the United States. During the meeting, Counselor Jalawi expressed appreciation for the role of the American consultant office, saying that the relationship between the two parties contributed to facilitating and simplifying customs work and signing agreements, the statement added. – KUNA