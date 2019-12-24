RIYADH: The New Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Al-Hajraf (left) with his predecessor Abdullatif Al-Zayani. – KUNA

RIYADH: New Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Al-Hajraf pledged to work with the Secretariat staff to continue the sincere efforts aiming to push ahead the joint Gulf action. Hajraf made the statement on Monday while he was received by Dr Abdullatif Al-Zayani, the outgoing Secretary General of the GCC, the secretariat said in a statement. During the meeting, Zayani congratulated Hajraf on being appointed as GCC chief, wishing him all success in the duties and responsibilities he will take to promote the joint Gulf action and lauding the sincere efforts by the secretariat staff aiming to boost the march. Hajraf thanked Zayani for the warm reception, expressing his pride for the blessing of the GCC leaders for him in taking the responsibility of the secretariat.

He stressed that unified and concerted efforts help meet the aspirations of the GCC leaders and materialize their visions regarding the GCC march, according to the statement. On this occasion, the secretariat held a meeting between Hajraf and all officials. During the meeting, there were cordial talks on the duties and missions should be achieved to serve the joint Gulf work, it noted. The secretariat also made a presentation on the joint Gulf action and the main strategic goals as well as local, regional and internationals challenges facing the Gulf march. Hajraf is the second Kuwaiti and the sixth chief of the GCC secretariat since the establishment of the organization on May 25, 1981. He served as Kuwaiti finance minister. – KUNA