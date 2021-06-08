KUWAIT: The health ministry said a campaign to administer the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled to begin today, after the results of the analysis of the third shipment of the vaccine confirmed the quality and safety of the shipment and conformity with all technical specifications.

The ministry said in a statement that it had accepted the shipment after checking it and making sure it was stored in accordance with the proper temperature and approved storage conditions. It added a text message will be sent to the target group including the date and place of vaccination.

Also yesterday, the ministry of health authorized the emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19. The authorization was issued after a thorough review of relevant scientific data and reports and after conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the vaccine’s safety, efficacy and quality, assistant undersecretary for drugs and control Dr Abdullah Al-Bader said in a statement yesterday.

He told KUNA that the ministry’s technical committee also reviewed the results of vaccine clinical trials, particularly those related to the effectiveness and safety aspects of the vaccine. Dr Al-Bader emphasized that the ministry will closely monitor the vaccine’s safety after using it and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of people.

Earlier this week, Kuwait contracted with US pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to supply it with their coronavirus vaccines. In an interview with the Kuwait TV, Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah expected the delivery of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the last quarter of this year. – KUNA