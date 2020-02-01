By A Saleh and Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: In a precautionary measure to prevent to the spread of any viruses at schools with the beginning of the second academic term today, the Ministry of Education (MoE) urged all school administrations to activate the role of the school clinic in tracking any fever case and coordinate with the school health and Ministry of Health (MoH) preventive health departments, in addition to immediately notifying the ministry in case of detecting any suspected case. MoE stressed its keenness on taking all preventive measures to safeguard the safety and health of all students, teachers and staff working in schools and other sectors.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) urged all citizens and expats to respect traffic police regulations and be careful when dropping their children or picking them up from school. MoI added that as part of traffic directorate efforts to facilitate traffic flow, several bridges have been opened, including at the intersection of Al-Ghous Street with Sixth Ring Road, Seventh Ring Road with King Fahd Expressway, First Ring Road between the Grand Mosque and Dasman Oalace and Khaled ibn Al-Waleed St with First Ring Road. MoI also noted that hotline 99324092 has been allocated to receive any complaints, suggestions, remarks or reports about any negative actions.

Inmates handed over

Kuwait handed over 19 Iranian inmates to Iranian authorities to serve their remaining time in Iranian prisons, said informed sources, noting that the process came as part of a treaty to exchange prisoners between the two countries. The sources added that likewise, Iran will hand over a number of Kuwaiti prisoners in Iran to Kuwait soon and that the Kuwaiti embassy in Iran is currently coordinating with relevant Iranian authorities in this regard. The sources stressed that the repatriated prisoners exclude those indicted in state security cases, major crimes and financial or debt cases.

Employees’ replacement

Minister of Oil, Minister of Electricity and Water Khaled Al-Fadhel announced the total number of citizens appointed in the Ministry of Electricity and Water in replacement of expat employees since 2017 is 324 including 158 in the 2019-2020 budget and 166 in the 2020-2021 budget. Responding to an inquiry by MP Mohammed Al-Huwailah, Fadhel said the total number of job vacancies is 105 and that these vacancies are used for transfers from other ministries or promotions.