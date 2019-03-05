Schools’ final exams to coincide with holy month of Ramadan

Ministry sets start dates at May 7 for grades 5 to 11; May 19 for grade 12

KUWAIT: Ministry of Education’s (MoE) educational zone directors’ council have approved this school year’s final exam timetable for all stages, said informed sources, noting that exams of grades 5 to 11 will start on May 7, while grade 12 exams will be held in the period of May 19-30. This means that the tests will coincide with this year’s holy month of Ramadan, which is slated to extend from early May to early June. Meanwhile, the finals’ results will be announced before Eid Al-Fitr. The sources added that the council’s meeting headed by MoE Undersecretary Saud Al-Harbi also set the beginning of the next school year for Sept 1 for administration and teaching staff, Sept 8 for kindergarten and grade 1 pupils, Sept 9 for grades 2 to 9 and Sept 10 for secondary stage students.

License fees

Commenting on the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) new medical license fees, official health sources stressed that the new fees had been set following ample and comprehensive studies and comparison with GCC and international prices. Further, the sources noted that decision on the new fees was made upon Cabinet resolution number 220/2018 pertaining authorizing each minister to take proper needed measures to cut expenses and increase revenues within their respective jurisdiction as well as the finance minister’s instructions to re-price MoH services.

Merchant sentenced

The court of misdemeanors yesterday sentenced a well-known merchant – a former lawmaker – to one year in prison with labor over charges of real estate fraud, said informed sources, noting that the suspect had been previously indicted and banned from travelling, and that he is currently detained over charges related to another case.

Required procedures

Public Authority for Manpower’s Director Ahmad Al-Moussa said in implementation of Cabinet resolution number 875/2017 pertaining subjecting the Manpower and Government Restructuring Program to the manpower authority, the latter only conducted the required procedures after the National Assembly’s official approval.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi