Schools ‘almost empty’ after national holidays

KUWAIT: Schools were almost empty yesterday after the national holidays, while the entire teaching staff is present, well-informed educational sources said. “It seems that there no solutions to the mass absence problem and that the few students who showed up to school were sent home,” commented the sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Meanwhile, a number of lawyers warned employees at various ministries and government bodies against not showing up to work yesterday and today – February 27 and 28 – using fake sick leaves, which might lead to seven years in prison for using fake official documents.

In other news, MP Saleh Ashour demanded setting limits on the ‘chaotic celebration’ of the national holidays, as he put it. Ashour also demanded organizing an official public ceremony that technically and organizationally suits Kuwait’s reputation and image. Ashour thanked security and media officials and staff for the efforts they exerted in commemorating the national anniversaries. The Interior Ministry had announced in the meantime that police dealt with over 300 reports, several traffic accidents and 16 fights during the national holidays.



By Meshaal Al-Enezi