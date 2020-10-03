RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir arrives at Kuwait’s Embassy in Riyadh to offer condolences over the passing of Kuwait’s late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday. – KUNA photos

RIYADH/ABU DHABI: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir offered condolences over the passing of Kuwait’s late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Kuwait’s Embassy in Riyadh yesterday. Jubeir expressed his deepest condolences to Kuwait’s Amir His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti government and its people on Sheikh Sabah’s demise, recalling the late Amir’s contributions to the Gulf and Arab regions, as well as the Islamic world and internationally, Kuwait’s embassy said in a statement. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed gratitude to minister Jubeir, the Saudi leadership and people for their sincere sentiments.

Meanwhile, Emirati ministers and senior officials extended their condolences over the passing of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad in Kuwait’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi yesterday. In a statement while receiving the guests, Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UAE Salah Al-Boueijan noted His Highness’ prominent political and diplomatic efforts in supporting regional and international peace and stability.

ABU DHABI: Senior Emirati officials pay respects at Kuwait’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

He praised Sheikh Sabah’s humanitarian role, which granted him the Humanitarian Leader title, as well as his achievements in executing developmental and cultural projects. The ambassador also spoke of the international medals the late Amir had received, mainly the US Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander medal granted by President Donald Trump.

Boueijan expressed his deepest condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti government and people. The Emirati officials included Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al-Mazrouei, Minister of Education Hussein Al-Hammadi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs and other senior officials. It was also attended by ambassadors and Arab and foreign diplomats in the UAE. – KUNA