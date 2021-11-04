KUWAIT: Saudi royal forces arrived yesterday to Kuwait through Nuwaiseeb border crossing and Ali Al-Salem airbase, to participate in the Gulf shooting exercise 2021, taking place on November 7-18. Kuwaiti and Saudi land forces are participating in the exercise, in addition to the United States’ Spartan force, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

It added that the military leadership is keen on organizing such exercises to reflect efforts made to develop combined military collaboration between Kuwait and neighboring and friendly countries. The drill aims to boost collaboration, coordination and to enhance training levels, and martial readiness. Receiving the participating forces was chief of armed forces operations within Kuwait’s army Colonel Mohammad Al-Mutairi, and the drill’s assistant commander Colonel Amer Al-Dousari. – KUNA