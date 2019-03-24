Crown Prince thanks King Salman for hospitality at Camel Festival

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met yesterday with the visiting Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and his accompanying delegation. At the onset of the meeting, the speaker conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Saudi King, who, in turn, asked Ghanem to deliver good wishes to His Highness the Amir and the Kuwaiti people. The speaker said the Kuwaiti government, parliament and people appreciated the crucial and significant role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding the region’s security and stability and maintaining Gulf, Arab and Islamic unity. He underlined the distinguished and peculiar historical relations between Kuwait and the kingdom as an example for ties based on absolute confidence, integration, coordination and harmony. Several senior Saudi officials and the Kuwaiti speaker’s accompanying delegation attended the meeting. Ghanem arrived in Riyadh earlier yesterday an official visit at the invitation of Speaker of the Saudi Shura Council Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sheikh.



In other news, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of thanks to King Salman for the hospitality and warm reception during the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival held in Riyadh. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his great pleasure to meet King Salman and the representatives of GCC states during this great event. His Highness the Crown Prince said the meeting was dominated by the spirit of fraternity and affection embodied in the bonds of deep-rooted historical relations between “our noble families, and our brotherly states and peoples.”

His Highness the Crown Prince lauded the high level and efficiency in organizing and managing this big event, which embodies a key part of Arabs’ traditions inherited by the upcoming negations. He voiced his great pride for brotherly strong and close ties and culture that affirm the Arabs’ original identity. His Highness the Crown Prince prayed to Allah Almighty to grant King Salman good health and wellbeing, wishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its brotherly people further security, progress and prosperity under the King’s wise leadership. His Highness the Crown Prince also sent a similar cable to Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. – KUNA